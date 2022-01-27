Police apology after cars accidentally damaged by stinger device on A14
A number of cars have been accidentally damaged after a police operation to stop a suspect’s car on the A14.
The incident took place on Thursday, January 27, near the junction with the A142 at Newmarket.
At 6:30pm, officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team were using a stinger device to intercept the vehicle of a suspect.
During preparations to deploy the device, two HGVs travelling past the site caused the stinger device to move into the carriageway.
As a result, several cars belonging to members of the public sustained damage to their tyres.
The cars have been removed from the carriageway and nobody sustained any injuries.
Police at the scene are continuing to assist affected drivers by arranging recovery and repair to the damaged vehicles, as well as supporting with onward travel arrangements.
Most Read
- 1 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
- 2 'I'm not here to settle' - Walton sets sights high after permanent Town move
- 3 'One or two we're speaking to' - McKenna on transfer plans
- 4 'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time
- 5 Look inside 'immaculately presented' property with own bar and heated pool
- 6 Town could lose its Post Office branch in triple closure shock
- 7 McKenna on offers for Harper and El Mizouni and Fraser's Town future
- 8 Ipswich Town sign Brentford full-back Thompson on loan
- 9 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
- 10 Adventure Golf attraction set to make way for new homes
Police apologised to all those involved for the inconvenience caused.
An investigation will take place to determine the full circumstances of the incident.