East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police apology after cars accidentally damaged by stinger device on A14

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:25 PM January 27, 2022
Lorry driver arrested after fatal crash. Library image.

Multiple cars have been damaged on the A14 after a police operation near Newmarket.

A number of cars have been accidentally damaged after a police operation to stop a suspect’s car on the A14.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 27, near the junction with the A142 at Newmarket.

At 6:30pm, officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team were using a stinger device to intercept the vehicle of a suspect.

During preparations to deploy the device, two HGVs travelling past the site caused the stinger device to move into the carriageway.

As a result, several cars belonging to members of the public sustained damage to their tyres.

The cars have been removed from the carriageway and nobody sustained any injuries.     

Police at the scene are continuing to assist affected drivers by arranging recovery and repair to the damaged vehicles, as well as supporting with onward travel arrangements.

Police apologised to all those involved for the inconvenience caused.

An investigation will take place to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

A14
Newmarket News

