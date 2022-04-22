News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men wanted in connection with assault in Vineyard Street, Colchester

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:41 PM April 22, 2022
Essex Police have released this CCTV image of men they would like to speak to about an assault on Vineyard Street, Colchester

Essex Police have released this CCTV image showing two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault that happened on Vineyard Street in Colchester in March. - Credit: Essex Police

Two men are wanted in connection with an allegation of assault in Colchester last month.

A man reported that he was assaulted in Vineyard Street, close to Colchester Town Train Station. 

The incident is said to have happened at about 1am, on Saturday, March 12. 

Essex Police would like to speak with the pictured men regarding the incident. 

They are asking that anyone who recognises the men contact them, quoting the crime reference number 42/62810/22.

In addition, they would like anyone with any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them, quoting the same crime reference number. 

