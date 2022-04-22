Two men wanted in connection with assault in Vineyard Street, Colchester
Published: 4:41 PM April 22, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
Two men are wanted in connection with an allegation of assault in Colchester last month.
A man reported that he was assaulted in Vineyard Street, close to Colchester Town Train Station.
The incident is said to have happened at about 1am, on Saturday, March 12.
Essex Police would like to speak with the pictured men regarding the incident.
They are asking that anyone who recognises the men contact them, quoting the crime reference number 42/62810/22.
In addition, they would like anyone with any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them, quoting the same crime reference number.