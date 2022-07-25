Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries at home

A man died after an incident at a home in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from his injuries following an incident at a home in Chelmsford.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Nelson Grove in the city shortly after 4.30am on Monday.

Offices arrived to discover a man had been seriously injured.

He was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

Police are treating the man's death as a possible murder, but no arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.

Forensics investigators have been pictured at the scene in the Essex city - Credit: Essex Police

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, Essex Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our investigation is in its early stages, and we are working very quickly to piece together what led up to the incident in Nelson Grove.

"That will include viewing CCTV from neighbouring properties and carrying out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the area.

"As a result, you can expect a large policing presence in the area throughout the day as we seek to establish the circumstances around this man’s death."

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes, Chelmsford District Commander, added: "This will understandably cause a great deal of concern among our community who are waking up to this news.

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Serious Crime Directorate and you can expect a significant policing presence in the area today from detectives and uniformed officers.

"If you feel you need to speak to them, please do, they are there to help and reassure you."

Police have spoken to a number of people nearby to obtain accounts, but are appealing for anyone who witnessed an incident or any suspicious behaviour in the street between 11pm on Sunday and 4.30am on Monday to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 183 of July 25.