News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Clacton man jailed for nine years after fight 'involving weapons'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:59 PM February 9, 2022
Ferrell Falzon (L) and Maison Falzon (R) have been sentenced after an assault in Tilbury 

Ferrell Falzon (L) and Maison Falzon (R) have been sentenced after an assault in Tilbury - Credit: Essex Police

A Clacton man has been jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault. 

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a fight involving weapons in Malta Road in Tilbury shortly after 5.05pm on Friday, August 13. 

A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance after he sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening at the time. 

Two men - Ferrell Falzon, of Diana Way, Clacton and brother Maison Falzon, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later that same day and were both charged and remanded to appear at Southend Magistrate’s Court.

Ferrell Falzon, 19, appeared in court on Monday, August 16, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. 

Maison Falzon, 26, appeared on Tuesday, August 17, also charged with dangerous driving.

Both denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent when they appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, October 12.

Most Read

  1. 1 Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town
  3. 3 Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership
  1. 4 Solskjaer and Carrick support McKenna as Town face Doncaster
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Doncaster win
  3. 6 'I really enjoyed watching us' - McKenna on 1-0 win at Doncaster
  4. 7 'The squad is amazing' - match-winner Bakinson on his start at Town and returning skipper Morsy
  5. 8 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
  6. 9 20 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission
  7. 10 Bury St Edmunds plagued by leaks as homes left without water

Ferrell Falzon was sentenced to nine years and Maison Falzon was sentenced to 11 years when they appeared at Southend Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, February 8.

Inspector Rowan Perrior said: “This incident happened in a public street at a time when ordinary members of the public were making their way home.

"It would have been extremely frightening for anyone to witness it, and I’d like to thank those people who came forward and told us what they saw and provided imagery, which undoubtedly played a key part in this case.

“There is no place for such violence, here in Essex.

“Ferrell and Maison Falzon have admitted their parts in this serious incident, and have been jailed for their acts of violence.” 

Maison Falzon was also handed 12 months for dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

The court ordered the charges of attempted murder were to lie on file for both men.


Essex

Don't Miss

Roy Keane Woodbridge

Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town

Dominic Bareham

person
A snow blizzard sweeps Ipswich town centre as Beast from the East #2 empties East Angia's high stree

Video

Will we see a Beast from the East part three this year?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for the game against Gillingham.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
TV presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named Lavenham and West Stow as among his favourite English villages

TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon