Clacton man jailed for nine years after fight 'involving weapons'

Ferrell Falzon (L) and Maison Falzon (R) have been sentenced after an assault in Tilbury - Credit: Essex Police

A Clacton man has been jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a fight involving weapons in Malta Road in Tilbury shortly after 5.05pm on Friday, August 13.

A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance after he sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening at the time.

Two men - Ferrell Falzon, of Diana Way, Clacton and brother Maison Falzon, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later that same day and were both charged and remanded to appear at Southend Magistrate’s Court.

Ferrell Falzon, 19, appeared in court on Monday, August 16, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Maison Falzon, 26, appeared on Tuesday, August 17, also charged with dangerous driving.

Both denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent when they appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, October 12.

Ferrell Falzon was sentenced to nine years and Maison Falzon was sentenced to 11 years when they appeared at Southend Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, February 8.

Inspector Rowan Perrior said: “This incident happened in a public street at a time when ordinary members of the public were making their way home.

"It would have been extremely frightening for anyone to witness it, and I’d like to thank those people who came forward and told us what they saw and provided imagery, which undoubtedly played a key part in this case.

“There is no place for such violence, here in Essex.

“Ferrell and Maison Falzon have admitted their parts in this serious incident, and have been jailed for their acts of violence.”

Maison Falzon was also handed 12 months for dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

The court ordered the charges of attempted murder were to lie on file for both men.



