Men charged with possessing firearms after police raid Clacton home

Three men have been charged with firearms offences after police raided a home in Clacton.

Essex Police's Serious Crime Directorate carried out a dawn raid in the seaside town on Friday morning.

Officers also visited a property in Basildon.

Jason Fuller, 50, of The Esplanade, Frinton-on-Sea, has been charged with possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

David Glover, 34, of Hollands Walk, Basildon, has been, charged with two counts of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Andre Vella, 28 of High Road, Wormley, Broxbourne, has been charged with conspiracy to possess firearms.

Two other men – aged 45 and 30 – who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences have now been released under investigation.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.