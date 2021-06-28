News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:15 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 8:34 PM June 28, 2021
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A prisoner smuggled an alleged sex worker into Hollesley Bay prison, it has been claimed - Credit: Archant

A prisoner smuggled an alleged sex worker into a cell at a Suffolk prison and shared images of her sprawled across his bed, it has been claimed. 

The inmate, who is serving time at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, reportedly took photographs of the scantily dressed woman inside the jail. 

An investigation has been launched, and the Prison Service said the behaviour was "unacceptable".

It is understood the perimeter fencing is being reviewed and that the prisoner has been moved to a closed prison. 

Police are also attempting to track down the woman, it is understood. 

A spokeswoman for the Prison Service said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and the offender has been punished.

"An investigation is underway and additional security measures have been put in place.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
  2. 2 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
  3. 3 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
  1. 4 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
  2. 5 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
  3. 6 Town boss Cook unlikely to appoint assistant manager ahead of new season
  4. 7 Will Ipswich rue Lankester sale, or is there no room for sentiment?
  5. 8 Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?
  6. 9 'Enthusiastic' charity worker died at work, inquest hears
  7. 10 Nurse cannot face hospital work after heartbreaking baby loss

Faith Spear, criminologist, prison commentator and campaigner, told this newspaper: "Security has always been a problem at Hollesley Bay, but how can you patrol 85 acres with such limited staff? Its impossible.

"Each inmate is assessed as to the least risk to the public and they are well aware of the consequences of breaking any rules.

"Each month there are inmates sent back to closed conditions from there. Yes, it is a risk for whoever was smuggled in, but at this point we can only make assumptions."

Faith Spear. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Campaigner Faith Spear has spoken about the incident - Credit: Archant

Mrs Spear, from Ipswich, who rose to prominence after she was dismissed as chairman of Hollesley Bay’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for highlighting what she saw as failings in the system, added that she raised issues around security five years ago. 

She said boredom and lack of purposeful activity causes many issues among inmates, with even Ofsted noting that many men's prisons were rated inadequate in their education, skills and work provision.

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has told people to "mind their own business" over construction works at his home near Framlingham

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Drinan in action against Peterborough United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Rosemary Avenue and Looe Road in Felixstowe is underwater

Suffolk Live

Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ashton reveals Town are close to more additions

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon