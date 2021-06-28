Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Published: 8:15 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 8:34 PM June 28, 2021

A prisoner smuggled an alleged sex worker into a cell at a Suffolk prison and shared images of her sprawled across his bed, it has been claimed.

The inmate, who is serving time at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, reportedly took photographs of the scantily dressed woman inside the jail.

An investigation has been launched, and the Prison Service said the behaviour was "unacceptable".

It is understood the perimeter fencing is being reviewed and that the prisoner has been moved to a closed prison.

Police are also attempting to track down the woman, it is understood.

A spokeswoman for the Prison Service said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and the offender has been punished.

"An investigation is underway and additional security measures have been put in place.”

Faith Spear, criminologist, prison commentator and campaigner, told this newspaper: "Security has always been a problem at Hollesley Bay, but how can you patrol 85 acres with such limited staff? Its impossible.

"Each inmate is assessed as to the least risk to the public and they are well aware of the consequences of breaking any rules.

"Each month there are inmates sent back to closed conditions from there. Yes, it is a risk for whoever was smuggled in, but at this point we can only make assumptions."

Mrs Spear, from Ipswich, who rose to prominence after she was dismissed as chairman of Hollesley Bay’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for highlighting what she saw as failings in the system, added that she raised issues around security five years ago.

She said boredom and lack of purposeful activity causes many issues among inmates, with even Ofsted noting that many men's prisons were rated inadequate in their education, skills and work provision.