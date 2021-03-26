News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man left with fractured eye after being attacked by five men with hammers and knives

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:26 PM March 26, 2021   
Police officer stock photo

On Thursday, a robbery took place at Churchfields Avenue in Stanway near Colchester - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been left with an eye fracture after a robbery near Colchester. 

The victim was walking near a lake off Churchfields Avenue in Stanway at about 10pm, when he was attacked by at least five masked men on Thursday.

The men, armed with knives and hammers, hit the victim on his head with a hammer and then attacked him while he lay on the ground. 

He had his wallet, £50 in cash and a gold chain taken before he was able to get away from the group.

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries, including a fractured eye, and bruising to his torso after a friend called emergency services. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it should submit a report online here or use the Essex police 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Colchester CID on 101 and cite incident 42/52637/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  3. 3 Fresh planning permission to build 100 new village homes agreed
  1. 4 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  2. 5 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 6 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  4. 7 Ex-Town boss Keane on brink of return to management
  5. 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  6. 9 'Care village' rejection urged after strong objections
  7. 10 'Me and Leam are as solid as they come' - Cook on his Wigan return and facing his trusted sidekick
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Cook ready to have 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon