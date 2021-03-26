Man left with fractured eye after being attacked by five men with hammers and knives

Published: 5:26 PM March 26, 2021

On Thursday, a robbery took place at Churchfields Avenue in Stanway near Colchester - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been left with an eye fracture after a robbery near Colchester.

The victim was walking near a lake off Churchfields Avenue in Stanway at about 10pm, when he was attacked by at least five masked men on Thursday.

The men, armed with knives and hammers, hit the victim on his head with a hammer and then attacked him while he lay on the ground.

He had his wallet, £50 in cash and a gold chain taken before he was able to get away from the group.

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries, including a fractured eye, and bruising to his torso after a friend called emergency services.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it should submit a report online here or use the Essex police 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Colchester CID on 101 and cite incident 42/52637/21.