Published: 2:12 PM July 13, 2021

Bramble the cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital. - Credit: PA

An 87-year-old man is appealing for help to find his dog Bramble after his car was stolen at Colchester Hospital with the cocker spaniel inside.

Peter Randell, who is visiting Aldeburgh for a holiday with his family, was driving to the coastal town on Sunday when his wife, Anne, became seriously ill and was rushed to Colchester Hospital.

The 87-year-old, who lives in Surrey, said his Black Peugeot 508 with the registration KR11 GUC was stolen whilst he was paying a visit to his ill wife.

His beloved black cocker spaniel, named Bramble, aged 11, was inside the vehicle at the time and is still missing.



Bramble, the 11-year-old cocker spaniel, who has been stolen from Colchester Hospital. - Credit: David Randell

Mr Randell said: "On Sunday we were driving for a short break in Suffolk when my wife became seriously ill and was admitted to Colchester Hospital.

"On Monday (July 12) when I was visiting her between 4.30pm and 5.30pm my car was stolen from the hospital car park.

"Inside was our black cocker spaniel, Bramble, aged 11. I now offer a reward of £10,000 for the safe return of our dog.

"It is my only hope of getting her back, that somebody will take the money.

"You just don't expect something like this to happen."

Mr Randell said he cannot bring himself to tell his wife about the loss of their "beloved dog", as she is still in hospital receiving treatment.

"I just couldn't believe it," Mr Randell said.

The theft took place in Turner Road, Colchester - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers are continuing to investigate the theft.

The spokesperson said: "We are investigating the theft of a black Peugeot, which was stolen from outside Colchester General Hospital, in Turner Road, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm yesterday, Monday, July 12.

"A black cocker spaniel was in the back of the car and unfortunately she is yet to be accounted for.

"No arrests have been made and our enquiries are progressing."

Anyone with any information or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the hospital car park around the times given or has any information on the theft should submit a report online quoting the crime reference number 42/136565/21.