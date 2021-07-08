Two arrested after crowds spill out into Colchester to celebrate England win
Two men were arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences in Colchester last night as police were forced to disperse crowds after England's semi-final victory.
Essex Police arrested six men across the county on suspicion of public order offences following the semi-final clash last night, where England beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time.
The force said it "won’t accept behaviour that puts other people at risk" after crowds were seen flocking to the streets.
They said the majority of people they engaged with were enjoying the football responsibly, however there were some places that "kicked off after kick-out".
In Colchester, crowds took to Head Street and the High Street and police arrested two men - a 21-year-old from West Yorkshire and a 25-year-old from Kirby-le-Soken - both on suspicion of committing a public order offence.
Officers also ensured that crowds dispersed in Newland Street in Witham after reports of disorder.
The force urged: "As we approach the final (yes, final!) on Sunday, we have just one message for you: please don’t ruin it for everyone else.
"Don’t score an own goal this weekend when celebrating our historic appearance. Stay safe and look after each other."
