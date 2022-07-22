Five men charged after cash and drugs seized in Class A supply sting

The five men are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

Five men have been charged after a police investigation into the supply of drugs.

The operation was carried out in Colchester and officers carried out five warrants simultaneously in the Essex city and Mersea Island on Thursday, July 21.

A number of people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

As part of the operation, officers also seized cash, drugs and mobile phones.

Five men have now been charged.

Stephen Ford, 31, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Luke Welham, 26, of Vince Close, West Mersea, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Jake Goodspeed, 25, of Monkwick Avenue, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Kian Rulten, 26, of Morant Road, Colchester, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Jack Tyrer, 24, of The Commons, Colchester, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A and Class B drug.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, Friday July 22.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle, head of Essex Police serious violence unit, said: “Tackling the sale of drugs is a priority for us because we know the impact it has on our communities.

“We are making Essex an even safer place to work and live this summer, and there are more officers than ever before investigating and preventing crime.

“If you or anyone you know wants to report something to us, we will listen and we will act, just as we have in this case.”