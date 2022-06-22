News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police cordon in place after alleged serious sexual assault

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:16 PM June 22, 2022
A cordon is in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester

A cordon is in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon is currently in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester. 

The serious sexual assault was reported to officers late on Tuesday evening. 

A footpath off Berechurch Road is currently cordoned off by police. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault in Colchester.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

More to follow. 


Colchester News

