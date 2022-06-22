Police cordon in place after alleged serious sexual assault

A cordon is in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon is currently in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester.

The serious sexual assault was reported to officers late on Tuesday evening.

A footpath off Berechurch Road is currently cordoned off by police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault in Colchester.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

More to follow.



