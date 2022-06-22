Police cordon in place after alleged serious sexual assault
Published: 12:16 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A police cordon is currently in place after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester.
The serious sexual assault was reported to officers late on Tuesday evening.
A footpath off Berechurch Road is currently cordoned off by police.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault in Colchester.
"Our enquiries are ongoing."
More to follow.