Man involved in Colchester county lines drug dealing operation jailed

Published: 6:11 PM July 1, 2021

Tudilo , 21, of Stroud Green Gardens, Croydon, admitted two offences of making an offer to supply a class A drugs and possessing cannabis and heroin. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who was involved in a county lines drug dealing operation by sending out hundreds of texts advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for 32 months.

Police officers who raided Ronnie Tudilo’s home seized two phones which had been used to send out 418 texts in a five day period in May this year indicating that the “Wayne” drug line was open for business, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the “Wayne” drug line was believed to have been part of a county lines drug dealing operation which was being run remotely from London in the Colchester area.

She said Tudilo was arrested as part of police operation Raptor which was targeting the county lines supply of class A drugs in north Essex and Colchester.

Tudilo , 21, of Stroud Green Gardens, Croydon, admitted two offences of making an offer to supply a class A drugs and possessing cannabis and heroin.

He appeared at a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( July 1) by a prison video link.