Drink driver warned he faces jail after seriously injuring cyclist in crash
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Essex drink driver panicked and drove off after seriously injuring a cyclist in a collision in Colchester, a court has heard.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( May 18) was 29-year-old Benjamin Bond, of Winstree Road, Stanway.
He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Jayan Chandy by dangerous driving in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester on March 3 this year, drink driving and failing to stop after an accident.
The court heard that Bond had been driving a Toyota RAV4 at the time of the collision and a breath test showed he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 35.
In a basis of plea Bond, who has no previous convictions, said he’d moved from one lane to another and had intended to overtake the cyclist but had pulled in and collided with him.
The court heard that Bond had panicked and driven off after the accident and was arrested within minutes two miles away at his mother’s address.
Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until July 23 for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report but said the matter could come back to court sooner if the prosecution didn’t accept his basis of plea.
Most Read
- 1 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
- 2 Body found in the River Orwell
- 3 Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?
- 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'eye' Sheffield Wednesday midfielder
- 5 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
- 6 Town looking into Portman Road safe standing area ahead of new season
- 7 Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
- 8 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
- 9 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 10 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
He passed an interim disqualification and told Bond: “I should warn you that this clearly crosses the custody threshold.”