Published: 8:11 PM December 16, 2020

Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester last week. - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old man has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Colchester last week.

Essex Police were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12.15am on Friday, December 11.

Alinjavwa Siwale, from Colchester, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Sunday December 13, and remains in custody.

A local 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.

A 20-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of December 11.