Girl, 12, assaulted by man while retrieving football from road

The 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A 12-year-old girl suffered bruising in an alleged assault in Colchester.

The girl was taken to the hospital following the incident on Friday, March 25, in Queen Elizabeth Way.

It has been reported to Essex Police that when the girl was retrieving a football from the road she was approached and assaulted by a man.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on March 25.

She sustained bruising and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man has been described as white, slim, with light brown hair and wearing gloves with spiked pads on.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/79813/22.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.