News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Girl, 12, assaulted by man while retrieving football from road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:50 PM April 20, 2022
The 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted in Colchester

The 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A 12-year-old girl suffered bruising in an alleged assault in Colchester. 

The girl was taken to the hospital following the incident on Friday, March 25, in Queen Elizabeth Way.

It has been reported to Essex Police that when the girl was retrieving a football from the road she was approached and assaulted by a man. 

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on March 25.

She sustained bruising and was taken to hospital for treatment. 

The man has been described as white, slim, with light brown hair and wearing gloves with spiked pads on.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/79813/22.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans
  2. 2 Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for sale
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw
  1. 4 Man sat and drank cup of tea during Woodbridge distraction burglary
  2. 5 'That was the best and worst of us' - McKenna on 2-2 draw with Wigan
  3. 6 Driver stopped doing nearly double the speed limit
  4. 7 Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash
  5. 8 'I've been a bit silly' - Trainee teacher had indecent child images
  6. 9 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
  7. 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Wigan draw

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Colchester News

Don't Miss

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon