News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two men jailed after car park gun trade

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:48 PM March 25, 2021   
Jake Mitchell, left, and Billy Parsley, right, have been jailed following the gun trade in Colchester

Jake Mitchell, left, and Billy Parsley, right, have been jailed following the gun trade in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Two men from Colchester have been jailed after being spotted trading a shotgun in a car park.

Jake Mitchell and Billy Parsley were both spotted exchanging the shortened double-barrelled shotgun in Bromley Road on October 12 2019.

Parsley left the scene in a BMW driven by another person, while Mitchell was arrested in his Mercedes soon afterwards – which police later found to have the shotgun and a cut-down bolt action rifle inside.

Police identified the shotgun to be the item handed to him by Parsley, while the rifle was believed to have already been in the car along with a bag of ammunition.

When searching his home in Egret Crescent, police found a revolver.

Parsley was arrested the following day in Hesper Road.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court in November 2020, Mitchell, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm, while Parsley, 24, pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  2. 2 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  3. 3 Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan
  1. 4 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  2. 5 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  3. 6 University lecturer to go on hunger strike
  4. 7 Cook ready to have some 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players
  5. 8 Footbridge's safety to be inspected before decision made on repair date
  6. 9 Cook on a week of cramming and his disappointment at a 'down day' on the training ground
  7. 10 Dad-of-three's family lose appeal over Pontins death

Appearing again on Wednesday, March 24, Mitchell was jailed for a total of seven years and two months, while Parsley, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and three months.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Nelson, of Essex Police, said the force will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on gun crime in the county.

Det Ch Insp Nelson said: “The potential harm these weapons could have caused does not bear thinking about, and there can be no doubt that Mitchell and Parsley were well aware of the potential consequences.

“Fortunately few people will ever be affected by gun crime, but we are working tirelessly to keep it that way, by taking weapons off our streets and putting criminals before the courts.”

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WEIRD SUFFOLK: BURGH Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Video

Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 By

Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon