News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in his 20s suffers head injury in hit-and-run accident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:07 AM February 5, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Police are appealing after a Ford Fiesta driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting the driver of a Ford Fiesta who failed to stop at the scene of an accident which left a pedestrian with a head injury in Colchester.

Officers were called to the collision in Cowdray Avenue at 1.45pm on Saturday, January 22. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered a head injury and the driver of the Ford Fiesta did not stop at the scene. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said they need anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident 590 of January 22. 

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Colchester News

Don't Miss

Thomas Mills High School

Education News

Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Southwold is a popular destination with people from London

Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whitehall, Rochelle Humes and Jeremy Lynch have stayed in Suffolk in the last year

Suffolk Live News

7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon