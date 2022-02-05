Man in his 20s suffers head injury in hit-and-run accident

Police are appealing after a Ford Fiesta driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting the driver of a Ford Fiesta who failed to stop at the scene of an accident which left a pedestrian with a head injury in Colchester.

Officers were called to the collision in Cowdray Avenue at 1.45pm on Saturday, January 22. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered a head injury and the driver of the Ford Fiesta did not stop at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they need anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident 590 of January 22.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.