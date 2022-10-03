Man caught in paedophile sting spared jail

Saliuku of St Peter's Street, Colchester, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, among a number of offences. - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old Colchester man who was arrested after he sent pornographic videos to a paedophile hunter posing as a 14-year-old schoolgirl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

During online chats with the person posing as “Lily” Lulzim Saliuku discussed “things which boyfriends and girlfriends do” and suggested she should kiss her friend ‘Jess’ to see what kissing felt like, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He also sent her links to adult pornography, said Lori Tucker, prosecuting.

As a result of the conversations with Saliuku the paedophile hunter group decided to set up a meeting with him and he was lured to the Rovers Tye pub near Colchester thinking he was meeting an adult female he’d been chatting to on Facebook.

When he went to the pub Saliuku was met by police officers and during a search of his car a cut throat razor was found in the driver’s door pocket, said Miss Tucker.

Saliuku of St Peter's Street, Colchester, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity and possession of a knife.

He was given a 20 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, 180 hours unpaid work, a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to attend a Horizon sex offenders’ programme.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said Saliuku had groomed the “child” for a month between June and July.

She said that if a real child had been involved in the offences it could have resulted in that child being corrupted and “robbed of their innocence”.

Markus Findlay for Saliuku said his client had come to the UK as a refugee during the Kosovo war in the 1990s and he had spent the equivalent of a five month sentence in custody.

He said that no actual harm was caused as Saliuku had been communicating with a decoy and not an actual child.

He said Saliuku had used the cut throat razor found in his car to cut his father’s hair and his own beard in lockdown and had forgotten it was there.