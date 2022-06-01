Murder probe launched after woman dies at home in Colchester

Police tape outside the home in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a home in Colchester.

Police were called to an address in Wickham Road, in the south-west of the city, after receiving reports of concerns for a woman at about 11.45am on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to discover the woman was seriously injured and she died at the scene.

An injured man was also found at the property.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police found an injured man at the home in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A police cordon was put in place outside the house on Wednesday and officers conducted an investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, of Essex Police, said police did not believe there was a wider risk to the community after the incident.

He said: "This incident has taken place in a really residential area and I know it will be worrying to people living nearby.

"At this stage we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"You will see an increased visible police presence in the area as specialist detectives and staff investigate and uniformed officers provide reassurance.

"I need anyone who saw or heard anything, or has any information to contact my team."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/139657/22.