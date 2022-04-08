News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man, 29, pleads not guilty to indecent image charges of children

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM April 8, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Benjamin Allen, from Colchester, denies the charges and will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A 29-year-old Colchester man will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to downloading indecent images and movies of children.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday ( April 7) was Benjamin Allen of Ipswich Road, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to six offences of making indecent images of children on or before March 22 last year.

The charges relate to four indecent images of children and two movies in the most serious level A category, two still category B images and 150 still images in the lowest level C category.

Allen's trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warmed list commencing May 2 next year.

Allen is on unconditional bail.

