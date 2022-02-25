Colchester man charged after causing 'large disturbance'

A man from Colchester has been charged after causing a "large disturbance" - Credit: Archant

A man from Colchester has been charged with four offences in connection with a large disturbance that happened 18 months ago and resulted in a man's death.

The incident happened in College way, Southend, on August 20, 2020.

During the disturbance, two men were seriously injured, one of whom later died.

His death was investigated and there was found to be no third party involvement, and it forms no part of the current investigation.

The second man suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives from Essex Police have charged Lenny Draper, 27, of Sheepen Road Colchester, with grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on March 24 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.



