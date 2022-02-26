News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man banned from Suffolk and jailed after contacting ex-girlfriend

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM February 26, 2022
Thomas Webb was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Thomas Webb was jailed for 29 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who breached a restraining order by trying to discover the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend has been jailed and banned from Suffolk.

Thomas Webb, 32, was handed a five-year restraining order in October 2020, banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

Webb's relationship with the woman ended in 2016, Harry O'Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court. 

On August 14, 2021, Webb went to the Ark pub in Brantham and began asking if anyone knew where his ex-girlfriend lived or where he could find her, Mr O'Sullivan told the court. 

He was later arrested in Colchester, but denied he had been in Brantham and said it must have been a case of mistaken identity, the court heard. 

On December 3, 2021, while he was on bail for that offence, Webb went to a pub in Ipswich. 

His ex-girlfriend was working behind the bar at the pub and Webb was described as "staring at her", Mr O'Sullivan said. 

The woman ran to the back of the pub and locked herself in a cupboard before calling the police, the court heard. 

Another member of staff at the pub told Webb he was not supposed to be there. 

Mr O'Sullivan said Webb did not actually speak to the victim and was subsequently charged with an attempted breach. 

Webb, of Wimpole Road, Colchester, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday having previously admitted the breach and attempted breach of the restraining order. 

The court heard that Webb has 18 previous convictions for 35 offences. 

Peter Spary, mitigating, said Webb has a long history of alcohol abuse, as well as mental health and personality issues. 

Judge David Pugh told Webb that the impact of his offending on the victim and her family "must have been immense". 

Judge Pugh jailed Webb for a total of 29 months, and he will have to serve half of his sentence in custody before his release on licence. 

The judge also discharged the existing five-year restraining order, and ordered an indefinite one to be imposed. 

The new restraining order will ban Webb from contacting his ex-girlfriend and from entering Suffolk. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News
Ipswich News

