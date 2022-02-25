Man avoids jail after fight in Essex town centre

A 21-year-old man who attacked three people after being told not to sit on the windowsill of a house has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Jay Morgan was sitting on the windowsill of a home in High Street, Wivenhoe, near Colchester, on July 17, 2021, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The homeowner had experienced problems with people sitting on the windowsill previously, and after his daughter alerted him, he went outside to ask him politely to move, Adam Norris, prosecuting, told the court.

The man was then punched by Morgan and the victim's daughter then tried to intervene, and was also struck, the court heard.

Mr Norris said there was a power cut at the time which meant that more people were outside their homes than normal, and many witnessed the incident.

The man fell to the ground and Morgan was astride him and continued to throw punches, the court heard.

The man's daughter was also punched again before the landlord of a nearby pub came out and pulled Morgan off the man.

There was a struggle and the pair ended up against the window of a funeral directors.

The landlord's elbow then went through the window in the struggle, causing cuts.

Morgan then ran off, Mr Norris said.

The homeowner was left with a bloody face and a fractured kneecap from the incident, while his daughter received a lump on her head from the blows.

On Thursday, Morgan, of Finchingfield Way, Colchester, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm, and assault by beating.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Alex Davidson, mitigating, said his client was "in drink" at the time but was not "blind drunk".

Mr Davidson said Morgan was 20 at the time of the incident and has not offended since.

"He has shown genuine remorse, and it utterly ashamed of his dreadful conduct," Mr Davidson told the court.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Morgan to 15 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 180 hours of unpaid work.

The judge told Morgan: "I do hope, Mr Morgan, that this is the last time the courts will see you."