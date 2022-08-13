News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man suffers head injuries after being 'seriously' assaulted by 'several' men

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:32 PM August 13, 2022
A man was seriously assaulted by a several men in Colchester

A man was seriously assaulted by a several men in Colchester

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in a "serious" assault in Colchester. 

Officers at Essex Police were called to High Street at about 3.55am today (August 13) to reports that a man had been assaulted by several men. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "During the assault, the victim, a young man, was knocked to the ground and was assaulted again while on the ground. 

"He sustained injuries to his head.

"Thankfully, they are not life-threatening, and he remains in hospital for treatment."

No arrests have been made, and enquiries into the assault are still on going. 

Detective Sergeant Rick Newton, of Colchester CID, said: “This incident took place when a number of people were still in the town centre, some of whom we know witnessed it.

“We have already spoken to a number of people to obtain their accounts, but we know there are other witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak to us.

“We would specifically like to speak to anyone who recorded the incident on their phone but have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with any information about the assault is being asked to contact Essex Police as soon as possible quoting the incident number 232 of August 13.


Essex Police
Colchester News

