Man stabbed in abdomen and arm

A man has been left with "life-changing" injuries after he sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and his arm in Colchester.

Officers were called following reports of an incident in Hatcher Crescent in the town at 8.15am on Thursday, February 17.

When officers arrived they found a 49-year-old man on Hythe Station Road who had sustained stab wounds.

A spokesman for Essex Police said an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/41720/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

