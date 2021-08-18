News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Victims praised for courage in helping to catch paedophile

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:05 PM August 18, 2021   
The number of reported rape cases in Suffolk has risen by 40% in Suffolk, according to the latest Ho

Matthew Clarke, from Colchester, admitted 30 child sex offences (file photo)

Police have paid tribute to the victims of a Colchester paedophile who has been warned he will spend a "significant amount of time" in prison.

Matthew Clarke, of Delamere Road, was arrested after officers from Essex Police's Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team carried out a warrant in the town in November last year.

Clarke, 22, was subsequently charged with 30 child sex offences against 13 girls.

He pleaded guilty to all of the charges at Ipswich Crown Court last week and is due to be sentenced on September 8.

Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, of Essex Police, said: "Matthew Clarke exploited and preyed upon young girls for his own sexual gratification.

"Due to the excellent work of my team he was left with no option but to plead guilty to 30 offences.

You may also want to watch:

"He now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

"I want to pay tribute to the courage of the girls involved and I hope this result will help them move forward."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
  3. 3 'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  2. 5 Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town: Blues' stuttering start continues as long throws cause chaos
  3. 6 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  4. 7 Van stopped on A14 found to be 70% overweight with insecure load
  5. 8 'I wanted to leave' - Downes opens up on his Ipswich Town departure
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  7. 10 Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety
Essex Live
Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farmer-inventor Jeff Claydon of Claydon Drills, based near Newmarket

Farming

Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A133 roundabout near St Osyth Road and Progress Way

Essex Live

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon