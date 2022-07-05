Police officer appears in court charged with stalking woman while on duty

A serving police officer from Colchester has appeared in court accused of stalking a woman while he was on duty.

Pc Jonathan Simon allegedly started a sexual relationship with Shahina Bakaoolah after she called police over a dispute with a neighbour.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told Metropolitan Police officer Simon suggested she get into prostitution.

He recommended a website when she told him about her money difficulties, the court heard.

Prosecutor David Roberts said Simon turned up at the complainant’s home and the bank where she worked, in full uniform with a colleague, after she told the 43-year-old she no longer wanted to see him.

Simon, who has been suspended by the Met, where he is attached to the East Area Command Unit, was arrested on Monday and held in custody overnight before appearing in the dock on Tuesday.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in the north Essex city before pleading not guilty to a charge of stalking between October 1 last year and July 1 this year.

Judge Nina Tempia said he faces a one-day trial at the same court on October 6.

Simon, who joined the police as a special constable in 2010 before becoming a salaried officer in 2013, was granted bail on conditions he does not contact the complainant or go into the areas in east London where she lives and works.

The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.