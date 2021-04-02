Bus driver racially abused as vandal damages door

Published: 11:54 AM April 2, 2021

Essex Police has issued CCTV following the racial abuse incident in Nayland Road - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has issued a CCTV image after a bus driver was racially abused in Colchester.

The incident happened in Nayland Road around 7.20am Monday, March 29.

The driver of the bus reported being verbally and racially abused during the incident, while the bus door was also damaged.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the force would like to speak to the man in connection with the incident, as they believe he could help their investigation.

Those with information about the incident, or who recognise the man, are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident 115 of March 29.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



