Bus driver racially abused as vandal damages door
Published: 11:54 AM April 2, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Essex Police has issued a CCTV image after a bus driver was racially abused in Colchester.
The incident happened in Nayland Road around 7.20am Monday, March 29.
The driver of the bus reported being verbally and racially abused during the incident, while the bus door was also damaged.
A spokesman for Essex Police said the force would like to speak to the man in connection with the incident, as they believe he could help their investigation.
Those with information about the incident, or who recognise the man, are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident 115 of March 29.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
- 2 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
- 3 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
- 4 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
- 5 'The club will be making announcements' - Cook on Huws and Thomas
- 6 One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds
- 7 'I can guarantee our supporters that the summer of change is going to be exciting' - Cook
- 8 'He'll get Ipswich back to where they need to get to' - Barton praises Town boss Cook
- 9 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town
- 10 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham