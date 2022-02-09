Pair arrested after death of 2-year-old rebailed for third time
- Credit: Archant
A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester have been rebailed for a third time.
Officers from Essex Police were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.
Officers were called to the property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.
Speaking at the time, a spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.
"Sadly, the two-year old died."
A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.
The pair were originally bailed until November 25, before being bailed again until February 5.
However, the spokesman for Essex Police confirmed today that the pair had been rebailed until April 4.
Enquiries are still ongoing.