Man accused of sexual assault claims victim consented

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Colchester has told a jury he believed the alleged victim was consenting "at all times".

Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, is alleged to have “barged” into the woman’s flat and pushed her on to a sofa before lifting up her dress and touching her sexually, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

Heinrihsons was captured leaving the woman's flat on a doorbell camera - which also recorded her "screaming blue murder" during the alleged attack, the court heard.

Giving evidence from the witness box on Wednesday, Heinrihsons denied he had done anything wrong on the night in question.

He said he had been drinking a little bit, and was tired before the pair began kissing and touching each other.

Gareth Hughes, representing Heinrihsons, asked him if he believed at all times that the woman was happy for that to happen.

Heinrihsons replied: "Yes."

Under cross-examination, Claire Matthews, prosecuting, suggested Heinrihsons had tailored his account around the video which had been shown to the jury.

Miss Matthews said: "I suggest that it happened exactly as she said. She told you to stop it, she told you no, but you didn't stop."

The jury was shown the doorbell footage again on Wednesday and when Heinrihsons was asked why the woman was heard screaming just before he was seen leaving, he said he did not know.

Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration on August 28 last year.

Miss Matthews previously told the court that on the night in question Heinrihsons had been socialising in a garden near the alleged victim’s flat with some friends.

She claimed that Heinrihsons has followed the woman up some stairs to her flat and had sexually assaulted her after “barging” his way into her flat.

The woman had called the police and described the alleged attack on her as being “extremely aggressive".

Following his arrest, Heinrihsons claimed the woman had been drinking and had let him touch her.

The jury is expected to hear closing speeches from the prosecution and defence teams on Thursday.