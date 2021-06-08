E-scooter rider charged over alleged drink-driving

Published: 8:44 PM June 8, 2021

A Colchester man has been charged after allegedly riding an e-scooter over the legal alcohol limit - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An e-scooter rider has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly riding a hired scooter through Colchester.

The man was seen riding the scooter in Lexden Road by officers from the Colchester Community Policing Team last weekend, allegedly swerving in the road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said he failed a roadside breathalyser test and was taken into custody for a further test.

The man, who has not been named by police, was later charged with driving over the legal limit.

Six privately-owned e-scooters were seized by police in the north Essex town that weekend after they were used illegally on the roads.

While they are legal to purchase, it is illegal to ride a privately-owned e-scooter in public places in the UK, including on roads, pavements and parks.

An Essex County Council scheme with company Spin is currently seeing e-scooters trialled in Basildon, Chelmsford, Colchester, and Clacton-on-Sea.