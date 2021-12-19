Knifeman warned he faces jail over stabbing

A 24-year-old Essex man who stabbed a man in Colchester has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (December 17) for a plea hearing was Steven Morris, of Pennymead, Harlow.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on July 4 last year and possessing a knife

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said that when the victim was taken to hospital he was initially feared to have suffered life threatening injuries.

However, his wounds were sutured and he was discharged from hospital the next day and had not suffered any long term physical injury.

Mr Rose said Morris’s basis of plea, which claimed he had acted in excessive self defence was not disputed.

Recorder Graham Huston agreed to adjourn the case until February 7 for a pre-sentence report and warned Morris that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.

However, he said the report prepared by the probation service would look at alternatives to immediate custody.