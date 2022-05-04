News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager left with fractured jaw after assault in town centre



Johnny Amos

Published: 2:16 PM May 4, 2022
A man was attacked while walking near Colchester town centre

A man was attacked while walking near Colchester town centre

A 19-year-old man has been left with a fractured jaw after being attacked in Colchester town centre. 

It has been reported to Essex police that the victim was walking along East Hill at about 5.45am on April 22 when he was attacked. 

The man was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/100698/22.

Alternatively you can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



