Three men helping with investigation into serious sexual assault

Three men are now helping detectives with their enquiries into a serious sexual assault in Colchester - Credit: Archant

An investigation into a serious sexual assault in Colchester has taken a step further as three men are now helping detectives with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made but Essex Police confirmed officers are no longer looking for anyone in connection with the investigation.

A serious assault took place shortly after 11.55pm on Saturday, January 29, in a lane off Head Street.

An Essex Police spokesman: "The victim, a man aged in his 20s, continues to be safeguarded by specialist officers whilst detectives progress their investigation.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation. No arrests have been made."

Detective chief inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This investigation has continued at pace since the report was made to us on Saturday evening.

“As a result of the tireless work of the investigation team, we have been able to identify three men.

"Those men are now helping us with our enquires as we seek to establish the events which led up to the incident on Saturday night.

“I would also reiterate; our investigations thus far suggest that there is no wider threat to the public in Colchester.”

Chief inspector Rob Huddleston, Colchester district commander, said: “This incident has naturally caused concern in the community and I can assure you we have a team of highly trained and very experienced detectives continuing to run this investigation at pace.

“I know they are leaving no stone unturned as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. At this stage, they are not looking to speak to anyone else as part of the investigation.

“I would also reiterate that although many people will naturally be concerned as a result of this incident, the investigation so far suggests there is no wider threat to our community.”