Triple killer will be sentenced by judge today

A killer who stabbed three men to death in a knife attack in Colchester believed everyone was plotting to kill him, a court heard.

Tom Saunders, 35, stabbed and slashed brothers Danny Gibson, 34, and Jason Gibson, 32, who Saunders was related to, and their friend Richard Booth more than 60 times in October 2019.

Saunders, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, has admitted he manslaughter of the three men by reason of diminished responsibility and having a knife in a public place.

As his sentencing hearing continued, Saunders' barrister Tracy Ayling QC told Ipswich Crown Court that her client "thought that everyone was trying to kill him".

Ms Ayling said Saunders had not eaten anything for three days prior to the attack because he believed people were trying to poison him, and "regularly unplugged the internet" as he thought people were listening.

He also wasn't sleeping as he was paranoid he was going to be killed, Ms Ayling said.

Saunders told his mother that the government was trying to kill him, and was delusional, Ms Ayling added.

The bodies of the brothers were found inside their flat in Wellesley Road, Colchester, while Mr Booth, 35, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in the communal car park behind their flat.

Mr Booth’s car was fitted with a dashcam which was recording during the killing but was not played to the court because of its distressing nature.

The court heard that during a post-mortem examination Mr Booth was found to have 21 stab wounds and cuts to the neck, chest, abdomen, arm and hand.

Danny Gibson suffered 30 stab wounds and cuts to the neck, chest and back and Jason Gibson had 15 stab wounds and cuts.

Consultant psychiatrist Gurtreep Kaler previously told the court that Saunders' use of cannabis may have exacerbated his untreated psychotic illness which had started developing in 2013.

He said Saunders would never be cured of his mental illness and would need to be on medication for the rest of his life because of the length of time it went undiagnosed.

Following the three-day hearing, Judge Martyn Levett will sentence Saunders this morning.

