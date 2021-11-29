Triple murder accused appears in court

Tom Saunders, from Colchester, is accused of murdering three people in 2019. - Credit: ARCHANT

﻿A plea hearing for a 34-year-old man accused of murdering three people in Colchester will take place next month.

Tom Saunders of Bounstead Road, Colchester was charged with three offences of murder following the deaths of brothers Danny Gibson, 35, and 31-year-old Jason Gibson, both from Colchester, and 35-year-old Richard Booth two years ago.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place on the same date.

Essex Police were called to an address in Wellesley Road, Colchester at 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, because of concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Officers found the bodies of brothers Danny and Jason Gibson inside the property, while Mr Booth's body was found in a car in Hospital Road.

Post mortem examinations established that the three men died from multiple stab wounds.

Saunders first appeared at court on October 8, 2019, before magistrates in Colchester.

At an earlier hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Judge Martyn Levett said the court had received a psychiatric report declaring Saunders fit to stand trial.

January 4 and January 11 next year have been set aside as provisional dates for Saunders’ trial.

Saunders is expected to appear via video link from Rampton Secure Hospital on December 16 to enter pleas to the charges.