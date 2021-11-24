News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:05 PM November 24, 2021
Suffolk police officer

A man and a woman have been arrested after a two-year-old died - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester. 

Essex Police officers were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.

Officers had been called to a property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.

"Sadly, the two-year old died."

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.

They have been bailed until Thursday, November 25.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers
  2. 2 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham
  1. 4 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  2. 5 'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
  3. 6 'Far better than us... they are something we aspire to be' - Cook on Rotherham loss
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham: Millers comfortably beat Blues yet again
  5. 8 Thieves break in to Aldeburgh's RNLI station and Jubilee Hall
  6. 9 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
  7. 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Rotherham loss

An investigation continues into the death of the two-year-old. 

The spokesman said: "We are working to establish the facts and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"There is no further risk to the wider community."


Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
It is now the norm to see people in face coverings around the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person