Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester.

Essex Police officers were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.

Officers had been called to a property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.

"Sadly, the two-year old died."

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.

They have been bailed until Thursday, November 25.

An investigation continues into the death of the two-year-old.

The spokesman said: "We are working to establish the facts and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"There is no further risk to the wider community."



