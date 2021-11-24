Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
- Credit: Archant
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester.
Essex Police officers were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.
Officers had been called to a property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.
"Sadly, the two-year old died."
Police confirmed a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.
They have been bailed until Thursday, November 25.
An investigation continues into the death of the two-year-old.
The spokesman said: "We are working to establish the facts and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.
"There is no further risk to the wider community."