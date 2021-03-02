Car abandoned in road following serious collision
- Credit: Google Maps
A car was left abandoned following a serious collision on a Colchester roundabout.
Essex Police were called to the crash on Colne Bank roundabout in the town at 4.20pm on Saturday, February 27.
A blue Ford Focus and a blue Ford Fiesta collided, causing damage to both vehicles.
The Focus driver initially stopped but drove off before police arrived, heading on to Cowdray Avenue where its occupants abandoned the car in the road just before the roadworks.
The Focus was later seized by officers.
Essex Police's Roads Policing Unit is investigating and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the Focus being left in Cowdray Avenue.
Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 1007 of February 27.
Reports can also be submitted on Essex Police's website at or by using the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.