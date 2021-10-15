Breaking
Conservative MP dies after being stabbed in Essex constituency
- Credit: PA
A Conservative MP has died after being stabbed multiple times during a constituency surgery in Essex.
David Amess was stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his Southend West constituency today, Friday, October 15.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.
“We attended and found a man injured.
“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.
“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.
“He is currently in custody.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
