Conservative MP dies after being stabbed in Essex constituency

Published: 3:15 PM October 15, 2021

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. - Credit: PA

A Conservative MP has died after being stabbed multiple times during a constituency surgery in Essex.

David Amess was stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his Southend West constituency today, Friday, October 15.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

“He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

