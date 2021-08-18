Flint stuck in car headrest with driver believing it was shot from a catapult
A large piece of flint smashed through the rear quarter light window and became embedded in the headrest of a car with the driver believing it could have been shot by someone with a catapult.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident of criminal damage to a motor vehicle in Worlington, which occurred at some point between 10.25am and 10.30am on Monday, August 16.
A male was driving the BMW X2 along the B1102 near Worlington when the piece of flint entered his car.
There were no other vehicles on the road, which had hedges each side.
The driver believes that the offenders may have been hiding behind the hedges and used a catapult to shoot the flint stone at the car.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the possible offenders should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/45380/21.
