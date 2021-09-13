Driver to face trial after accident left man seriously hurt

Published: 12:30 PM September 13, 2021

Stephen Kilpatrick will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

The trial of a 64-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving will take place next year.

Stephen Kilpatrick, of Cox Lane, Bury St Edmunds, has pleaded not guilty to driving a Ford Ka dangerously on Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on August 4 last year causing serious injury to Ian Baxter.

Kilpatrick’s trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on May 31 next year.

He is on unconditional bail.