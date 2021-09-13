News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver to face trial after accident left man seriously hurt

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:30 PM September 13, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Stephen Kilpatrick will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 64-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving will take place next year. 

Stephen Kilpatrick, of Cox Lane, Bury St Edmunds, has pleaded not guilty to driving a Ford Ka dangerously on Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds. 

The incident happened on August 4 last year causing serious injury to Ian Baxter.

Kilpatrick’s trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on May 31 next year.

He is on unconditional bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

