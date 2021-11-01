Man accused of Saxmundham and Leiston burglaries refuses to leave cell
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A hearing for a 34-year-old man accused of a string of burglaries and thefts in east Suffolk has been adjourned after he refused to leave his prison cell.
Daniel Beresford, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 1) but following his refusal to attend the hearing via a prison video link the case was adjourned until January 21 next year.
Beresford faces a number of charges arising out of offences which took place on Monday, August 23.
Among the alleged offences are a burglary at a house in Carlton Road, Saxmundham, where jewellery and ornaments were stolen and a burglary at a house in Leiston Road, Aldringham, where jewellery, a tablet device and an air rifle were taken.
Beresford is also accused of taking a motor vehicle without consent from Constitution Hill in Ipswich, between August 21 and 23.
Beresford was arrested in Norfolk after police were made aware of a burglary taking place in All Saints South Elmham,
He was later charged with attempted burglary in connection with this incident.
Beresford’s case was adjourned until January 21 for a further hearing and his trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 31.