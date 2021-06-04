News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man who spat at police and claimed he had virus is jailed

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:14 PM June 4, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Michael Latham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 7. - Credit: Archant

An alcoholic with 157 previous convictions who said he had Covid-19 after spitting at police officers has been jailed for 14 months.

Sentencing 38-year-old Daniel Palmer, Recorder Graham Huston said that spitting at police officers, especially in the context of him claiming he had coronavirus, would not be tolerated.

He said the police officers and their families would have been caused anxiety by his actions.

Palmer, of no fixed address, admitted two offences of breaching a criminal behaviour order,  three offences of assaulting an emergency worker and two public order offences.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court that Palmer had 157 previous convictions and had been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in 2019 after previously been given an Anti Social  Behaviour Order (ASBO).

Under the terms of the CBO he was banned from being drunk in public and drinking in public.

He was also banned from going to West Suffolk Hospital unless it was necessary.

Most Read

  1. 1 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  2. 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  3. 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  1. 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  2. 5 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  3. 6 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
  4. 7 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
  5. 8 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
  6. 9 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
  7. 10 Scam victim warns of 'unsettling' trick which conned him out of cash

On February 20 police were called to Home Farm Lane in Bury St Edmunds where Palmer was acting aggressively towards ambulance staff and trying to damage equipment.

He was clearly drunk and when he was arrested he spat at two police officers one on the arm and stab vest and the other on the side of the head.

The following day Palmer went to West Suffolk Hospital and was escorted off the premises by security staff.

He had returned to the hospital a couple of hours later and was verbally abusive to security staff and refused to leave.

At one stage he said: “Do you want the knife?” while teaching into his jacket pocket.

The police were called and Palmer spat at an officer’s neck and  later said: “For the record I got a positive Covid test yesterday and now you’ve got it.”

John Morgans, for Palmer, said his client was a long term alcoholic who needed to get a grip of his drink problem if he was to stop committing offences.

He said Palmer had managed to stay sober for five months before the relapse which had brought him back before the court.

He asked the court to give Palmer credit for the efforts he’d made and said it would have been remarkable if there hadn’t been a “blip” along the way.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council

Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Beekeeper Daniel Thomas says there are more bee swarms around this year because of the cool weather

'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon