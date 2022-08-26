Violent man who attacked ex partner jailed for two years

A Colchester woman who was repeatedly assaulted by her violent former partner was seriously injured in a car crash after she drank a large amount of alcohol because she was concerned about him being released from prison, a court has heard.

The woman, who is currently in intensive care, has suffered life changing injures as a result of the crash and there were fears she might not survive, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the former partner of 39-year-old Darren Cranmer was currently in a London hospital but was about to be transferred back to Colchester.

The court heard that Cranmer, who was addicted to alcohol and cocaine, and the woman had been in a relationship since the autumn of 2021 and initially the relationship had been good.

However in January this year while they were staying at a Premier Inn in Ipswich Road, Colchester Cranmer had hit her with a clenched fist to the side of her head causing bruising to her ear.

He had also hit her on the back and dragged her off the bed and threatened to tip boiling water on her if she didn’t do as she was told, said Mr Gladwell.

Cranmer had also thrown a can of cider at her causing a bruise on her thigh and had thrown a bag at her when he couldn’t find the hotel room key.

In March this year he had punched the woman in the chest area and had squeezed her hand so hard that it hurt.

In April while they were in a Colchester supermarket car park Cranmer had snapped the gearstick of the woman’s car and had punched her arm several times.

He had later put his hands around her neck and squeezed so hard that she couldn’t breathe after smoking drugs and drinking eight cans of cider.

Cranmer, of Larch Close, Colchester admitted three offences of assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm, an offence of assault by beating, damaging her car gearstick and damaging her mobile phone.

He was jailed for two years and 14 weeks and banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

The court heard that Cranmer was remorseful and that his life had been blighted by alcohol and cocaine addictions.