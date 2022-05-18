News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Text messages between father and son accused of murder 'reveal mindset'

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2022
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police in Winsford Road on June 20, 2021 - Credit: Denise Bradley

A father and son accused of murdering a thief who tried car door handles outside their home "saw themselves as a vigilante team", a jury heard. 

David King, 55, and Edward King, 19, allegedly hunted down Neil Charles and stabbed him in the chest around 70 meters from their Bury St Edmunds home on June 20, 2021.  

Mr Charles, described by the prosecution as having "a long career" as a thief and burglar, suffered a single stab wound to the chest in Winsford Road, on the town's Moreton Hall estate, and died from his injuries two days later.

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but rem

Neil Charles died in June 2021 - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

During his closing speech, prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC said text messages between the father and son in the two years leading up to the alleged murder of Mr Charles, 47, "revealed their mindset". 

In June 2019, four wheels were stolen from the family's BMW M3, and that incident led to Edward King sending a message to his father saying: "I'm going to stab them." 

A forensics officer takes photographs of a bike that the police had covered up at the the scene of a

Forensic teams work at the scene in Winsford Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

In a further exchange, David King, who was a registered firearms holder, told his son: “Fire a warning shot in the air first and if they come at you, shoot them,” to which Edward replied he would aim at the knees.

Mr Paxton said: "This isn't a joke. This is in the context of his son going out with a real firearm. This wasn't a computer game, this was real life.

"It is not, we suggest, an idle threat. It reveals the mindset of what they are prepared to do." 

In other references to thieves, David King said: “I want to kill them" and “scum needs to die", the court heard. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash
  2. 2 Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
  3. 3 'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges
  1. 4 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county
  2. 5 Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel
  3. 6 Teenager arrested after six people injured on university campus
  4. 7 New hair salon opens up with its very own puppy on the premises
  5. 8 Men convicted of kidnap and rape of Ipswich girl
  6. 9 A12 and A14 set for upgrades after £200m investment in Suffolk roads
  7. 10 Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

Mr Paxton told the jury: "We ask you to look at these messages and consider them with the events that took place later. 

"It shows the naked hostility to the likes of Neil Charles. They saw themselves as a vigilante team in this fantasy world."

Police at the scene in Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds

David and Edward King have denied murder - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

David and Edward King, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, have denied murdering Mr Charles and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Defence closing speeches are expected to begin on Thursday.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Kitchen@Martello Park, Felixstowe, has opened its doors

East Suffolk Council

Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon