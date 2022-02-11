News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk father and son deny murder

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:27 PM February 11, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court next month - Credit: Archant

A father and son have denied murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds.

They pleaded not guilty to murdering Neil Charles in June last year. 

Their trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks, will get underway on March 14.

Mr Charles suffered a single stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20 and  died from his injuries two days later.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded the defendants in custody.

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0.

Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The family of a missing Colchester man have pleaded for his safe return

Essex Police

'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon