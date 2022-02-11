Suffolk father and son deny murder

The trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court next month - Credit: Archant

A father and son have denied murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds.

They pleaded not guilty to murdering Neil Charles in June last year.

Their trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks, will get underway on March 14.

Mr Charles suffered a single stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20 and died from his injuries two days later.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded the defendants in custody.