News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Court to decide how much swindler should repay customers

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:35 AM December 6, 2021
Convicted fraudster David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

David Waters will return to court in March 2022 - Credit: Archant

A confiscation hearing which will determine how much the director of a Suffolk mobility furniture company who swindled elderly and disabled customers out of thousands of pounds will have to repay to his victims has been adjourned until March.

David Waters, 71, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, was jailed for 32 months in December 2019 after he and his company Anchor Mobility Limited were convicted of a string of unfair trading offences.

The charges were brought following an investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards officers who spoke to the company’s customers across the country.

More than 20 customers paid Waters, who was sole director of Anchor Mobility Ltd, for furniture including reclining chairs, sofas and beds they never received.

During a three-week trial in 2019 Waters denied fraudulent trading by taking payment without delivering goods, pressurising customers to make purchases, and failing to issue refunds between October 2016 and August 2017.

Waters and Anchor Mobility also denied engaging in an unfair commercial practice which contravened requirements of professional diligence between October 2016 and August 2017.

The company and Waters also denied 13 offences of being engaged in misleading commercial practices by failing to fulfil representations that furniture would be delivered to customers within an agreed time period.

Most Read

  1. 1 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  2. 2 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
  3. 3 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
  1. 4 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
  2. 5 Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business
  3. 6 Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast
  4. 7 Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms
  5. 8 Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk
  6. 9 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
  7. 10 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking

In addition to being jailed, Waters, who was convicted of all the offences, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order and banned from being a company director for 10 years.

Anchor Mobility was fined £1,000 for each charge of unfair commercial practice.

On Monday (December 5) Waters returned to court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act which will decide how much he has to repay to his victims.

Barristers in the case asked for the case to be adjourned until next year to allow further discussions to take place.

Judge Emma Peters directed that if the order was agreed the matter would be dealt with on March 18  but if it’s not, a two-week contested hearing will take place in October next year.

An earlier hearing was told that Waters’ £400,000 home would have to be sold to meet a confiscation order and this was being organised.

Ipswich Crown Court
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott hits the post this strike early in the second half.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: A replay awaits as Town fail to beat Barrow

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk road flooded

Suffolk County Council

Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Time Team at Sutton Hoo

TV

Time Team using latest technology to investigate Sutton Hoo

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon