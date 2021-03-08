Drug dealer who ran 'Aron' drugs line in Essex is jailed

Published: 8:38 PM March 8, 2021

A drug dealer who ran an Essex supply line has been jailed after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin worth more than £13,000.

Liam Hughes ran the 'Aron' drugs line in Clacton while on licence for previous drug convictions, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Essex Police's Operation Raptor North team began investigating the line in October 2020, and identified Hughes as responsible for its operation.

Hughes was arrested on January 28 when officers from Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team carried out a warrant at his home in St Marks Rise in Dalston, east London.

They seized heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated street value of £13,060.

Hughes, 31, admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 26.

He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years on the same day and the drugs and mobile phones police seized will be destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Tom Coppin said: “The court heard Hughes played a leading role in selling drugs and had done so while on licence.

“He clearly knew the risks of getting involved in drug dealing but paid no heed and is now serving a significant amount of time in prison.

“There are many reasons why and how people get involved in this kind of lifestyle, but the risks remain the same, whatever your circumstances.

“You put yourself and others in danger because drug dealing goes hand in hand with violence, grooming, and exploitation.

“And you are never far from being arrested and prosecuted, which will impact your freedom and plans for the future.

“We work with a range of organisations to help people who want to get out of gangs and drug dealing.

“We know it can be difficult to take that first step but it’s never too late and there is help for anyone who needs it to walk away and lead the kind of life you really want to live.”