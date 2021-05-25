Two more people charged with murder after woman killed in seaside attack
- Credit: Archant
Two more people have been charged with murder as a probe into the death of a woman from a head injury in Jaywick continues.
Michelle Cooper, of Clacton, was taken to hospital with a head injury after the incident in Beach Road, but died on Sunday, April 25.
The 40-year-old was allegedly assaulted on Friday, April 23.
Essex Police have now charged Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, with murder and two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH).
Twenty-year-old Demi Cole of Beach Way, Jaywick, was charged with murder, criminal damage and ABH.
Both were remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has now been released under investigation.
A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray, will not face any further action.
A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and further arrested on suspicion of murder will not face any further action.
One other person had already been charged with murder.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, had also been charged with two counts of ABH in connection with the same incident.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 27 and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.