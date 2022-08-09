News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Diesel, tools and pressure washers stolen from west Suffolk business

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:07 PM August 9, 2022
A business near Bury St Edmunds was broken into

A business near Bury St Edmunds was broken into - Credit: Google Maps

Tools, pressure washers and diesel have been stolen from a business near Bury St Edmunds.

The break-in happened sometime between 3pm on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1, at a container that was being used as an office on The Street in Cavenham. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Keys were removed from the container along with two pressure washers and tools.

"A lock was forced from a fuel tank and an unknown quantity of diesel was stolen."

Anyone with any information regarding the break-in is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/49205/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

New ground feeling: Ipswich Fans before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Live

How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
The Aldeburgh food and drink festival at Snape Maltings

Top food event set to provide showcase for more than 100 Suffolk producers

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy celebrates at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Player Ratings

How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory at Forest Green

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon