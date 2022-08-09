Diesel, tools and pressure washers stolen from west Suffolk business

A business near Bury St Edmunds was broken into - Credit: Google Maps

Tools, pressure washers and diesel have been stolen from a business near Bury St Edmunds.

The break-in happened sometime between 3pm on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1, at a container that was being used as an office on The Street in Cavenham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Keys were removed from the container along with two pressure washers and tools.

"A lock was forced from a fuel tank and an unknown quantity of diesel was stolen."

Anyone with any information regarding the break-in is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/49205/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.