Diesel, tools and pressure washers stolen from west Suffolk business
Published: 1:07 PM August 9, 2022
Tools, pressure washers and diesel have been stolen from a business near Bury St Edmunds.
The break-in happened sometime between 3pm on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1, at a container that was being used as an office on The Street in Cavenham.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Keys were removed from the container along with two pressure washers and tools.
"A lock was forced from a fuel tank and an unknown quantity of diesel was stolen."
Anyone with any information regarding the break-in is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/49205/22.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.